Mike Huckabee Suggests Replacing Toilet Paper with Corn on the Cob

Mike Huckabee has a solution for the toilet paper shortage being experienced across the country -- wipe up with Mother Nature's own stockpile ... straight from the cornfield!

The former Arkansas governor tweeted out the bizarre advice, saying people should simply turn to the crafty crop for their bathroom needs. He wrote, "Those of us from rural south know how to handle toilet paper shortage."

Those of us from rural south know how to handle toilet paper shortage. Eat more corn on the cob! The corn isn't important, but the cobs are free and work great! (Just don't flush them!) You're welcome! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 20, 2020 @GovMikeHuckabee

MH continued, "Eat more corn on the cob! The corn isn't important, but the cobs are free and work great! (Just don't flush them!) You're welcome!" Now, Mike's no farmer ... and isn't said to have grown up on one either. So, proceed with the homemade toiler paper recommendation at your own risk -- hard to tell if there's any truth or science behind it.

We should also say for those not totally up to speed on their produce terms here, Gov. Huckabee's not talking about using the husk (the outer leafy coating covering the corn itself) ... he's referring to what lies beneath. The cob is what the corn kernels grow on ... the so-called "pole," if you will, that's left behind when an ear of corn is shaved down.