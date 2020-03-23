Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Gloves for Farmers Market Trip, Social Distances

Gwyneth Paltrow is protecting herself and her loved ones against coronavirus -- let's face it, she knows a thing or 2 about pandemics.

The "Contagion" star braved her local farmers market Sunday in Pacific Palisades, wearing latex gloves and practicing social distancing as she came home with a haul of fresh veggies.

Gwyneth's husband, Brad Falchuk, ditched his gloves and mask as they got closer to home, but only when there was no one around.

As you know ... California is under a "safer at home" mandate as we attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. You can leave your house for food and farmers markets are still open, but there's no sampling.

L.A.'s Mayor, Eric Garcetti, is calling this a make-or-break week for Angelenos and he's been chiding folks for flooding the beaches and parks despite orders to say 6-feet apart ... but Gwyneth's setting a good example for all.

Gwyneth says we're all on a learning curve as we adjust to the new normal, but she adds it's important to take the new rules seriously and not abuse freedoms.