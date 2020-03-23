Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Files for Divorce

Exclusive

"Mr. Robot" star Grace Gummer is waving the white flag on her marriage -- she's just filed for divorce.

Meryl Streep's daughter filed docs Monday in L.A. Superior Court to end things with her husband, Tay Strathairn ... according to court records.

Grace and Tay, a keyboardist, did not have any children together ... which should make the divorce way less complicated. It's not clear what led to the split.

The estranged couple first met as kids way back in 1993 on the set of their parents' film, "The River Wild." Meryl and David Strathairn starred in the flick as husband and wife.