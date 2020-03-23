Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Files for Divorce
Grace Gummer Meryl's Daughter Files for Divorce
3/23/2020 6:31 PM PT
Exclusive
"Mr. Robot" star Grace Gummer is waving the white flag on her marriage -- she's just filed for divorce.
Meryl Streep's daughter filed docs Monday in L.A. Superior Court to end things with her husband, Tay Strathairn ... according to court records.
Grace and Tay, a keyboardist, did not have any children together ... which should make the divorce way less complicated. It's not clear what led to the split.
The estranged couple first met as kids way back in 1993 on the set of their parents' film, "The River Wild." Meryl and David Strathairn starred in the flick as husband and wife.
Grace is best known for playing Dominique DiPierro on "Mr. Robot" ... and also for her roles in "The Newsroom," and "American Horror Story."
66 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.