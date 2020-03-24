New LAPD Guidelines Put a Pause on Towing & Ticketing Vehicles

Exclusive

Los Angeles traffic cops are easing up on writing people tickets and towing away their vehicles ... and you have coronavirus to thank for it.

L.A. City Hall sources tell TMZ ... the LAPD just issued new city-wide guidelines as a result of the state of emergency in California and because of what City Council has ordered them to do ... vowing to not issue any citations or haul anyone's ride away for a lot of parking violations they normally would.

For example ... 5 or more unpaid parking tickets are chillin', so are the folks who park in one location for more than 72 hours, and yes -- any inoperable vehicles aren't going to be touched either for the time being. Just so long as none of these situations pose a threat, that is.

There's more though -- the police department says rush hour parking restrictions are scrapped, street sweeping violations in residential areas are exempt, and abandoned/oversized vehicles or those that park somewhere overnight won't be hassled at the moment.

And, for those who are behind on their vehicle registration or who may have an expired driver's license over the last 6 months ... you're good to go too. LAPD will leave you be.