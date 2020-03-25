Washington State Football Player Bryce Beekman Dead At 22, Cops Investigating

Exclusive Details

Police are actively looking into the death of a 22-year-old Washington State football player after he was found dead Tuesday in his apartment, TMZ Sports has learned.

Bryce Beekman -- who started all 13 games at safety in 2019 -- was one of top players on the WSU defense. He was 5th on the team in tackles last season.

But, cops in Pullman, Washington received a call to Beekman's apartment around 5:44 PM on Tuesday for a person with "breathing problems" ... and when they arrived, it was too late.

No official cause of death has been released but a spokesperson for the Pullman Police Dept. tells TMZ Sports there is an active investigation into the situation, as with all death cases.

Beekman was well-liked by his teammates and coaches -- several of whom have already commented on social media.

WR Renard Bell wrote, "Fly high. Forever my dawg." Offensive lineman Liam Ryan added, "Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters."

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun made a statement Wednesday morning, "Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all."

"We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends."

Beekman -- from Baton Rouge -- transferred to the Cougars last January from Arizona Western Junior College and wore #26 as a tribute to the late great NFL safety Sean Taylor.