'Top Chef Masters' Star Floyd Cardoz Dead at 59 Due to Coronavirus

Celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz has died because of the coronavirus ... this after checking into a hospital and succumbing to an infection, according to his family.

The "Top Chef Masters" star's death was confirmed to Indian media outlet, Scroll.in, with members of his family saying Floyd died Wednesday at a facility in New Jersey -- where he'd been getting treated upon returning from an international trip to Mumbai earlier this month.

He admitted himself after feeling feverish, and then later ... testing positive for coronavirus in New York, per Hunger Inc. -- the parent company that ran his restaurants abroad. Floyd also addressed his hospitalization on Instagram ... just a few short days ago.

Cardoz had been featured as a contestant on 'TCM' for several episodes in 2011. He also starred on "Iron Chef America," "After Hours with Daniel Boulud," "Reservations Required," "Worst Cooks in America," "Big Morning Buzz Live," as well as appearances on talk shows like 'Rachel Ray.'

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss... pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020 @PadmaLakshmi

Some of his fellow 'Top Chefs' paid tribute to him after hearing the news, such as Padma Lakshmi who wrote of her contemporary ... "@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss..."

He was known for his Mumbai restaurants, the Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. Floyd also had restaurants in NYC.

Floyd was 59.