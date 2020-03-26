NY Sports Clubs Sued Over Fee Charges in Wake of Coronavirus

Exclusive

New York Sports Clubs members are pissed they're still paying, but not playing while the gyms are shut down due to the pandemic ... so they're suing.

Mary Namorato filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday against NY Sports Clubs and its parent company, Town Sports International, claiming that despite closing its doors on March 16 due to the coronavirus, it's still charging customers monthly dues.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Namorato estimates TSI is raking in around $30 million per month from its customers, who have been ordered to remain home to help stem the spread of the virus.

She calls TSI's conduct "particularly reprehensible as it is stealing hard-earned money New Yorkers now need more than ever to pay for the necessities of life -- such as food and rent for themselves and their families -- despite the fact that its gyms are closed and TSI is not able to provide the services for which it is charging customers."

What's more ... Namorato claims TSI -- which operates gyms nationwide -- has a long history of refusing to honor member cancellation requests. She also points to the Attorney General of Washington D.C. having gone after TSI not once but TWICE for similar issues in the past. The lawsuit also drags out a ton of complaints from customers ... and, for good measure, mentions TSI's "F" rating with the Better Business Bureau.