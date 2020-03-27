'Game of Thrones' Direwolf Dog, Odin, Dies from Cancer

"Game of Thrones" fans already reeling from the show ending have another heartbreaking loss -- the dog that played Bran's direwolf has died.

Odin, an Inuit dog who played Summer direwolf in the very first 'GoT' episode back in 2011, died after being diagnosed with mouth cancer in November.

His owners announced the sad news on social media Thursday, saying they got him as a 7-week-old pup and he's been a member of the family the past decade.

Though they're very sad, they say ... "We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalized in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks' Direwolf Pup in Season 1 episode 1."

The HBO show even rallied behind Odin following his cancer diagnosis, helping raise funds for the family, so they could get the TV direwolf special treatment in Dublin on a weekly basis.

The family says Odin was treated to beach walks and his favorite foods during his final days, but succumbed to further illness this week and passed in his sleep.

He was 10.