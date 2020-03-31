Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle 1 Year After Death
Nipsey Hussle Huge NBA, NFL Stars Pay Tribute ... 1 Year After Death
3/31/2020 1:52 PM PT
It's been exactly one year since Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in L.A. -- but his memory lives on ... and some of the biggest athletes in the world are paying tribute to the fallen rapper.
Hussle's music definitely struck a chord with athletes in all sports -- with stars like Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, DeSean Jackson and more speaking out about how much Nipsey meant to them.
"Hussle Day!! R.I.P to the legend," Russell said ... "We miss you bro!! #themarathoncontinues."
Kyrie said, "I didn't know you personally Nip, but just know you inspired me beyond measure. Thank you."
New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas (who's from L.A.) added, "I lost my homie and his soul still attached to me. Rest In Peace Nip Hussle the Great. I’m still lapping up for you."
Broncos star Davontae Harris said, "Today is about NIPSEY HUSSLE save the pandemic talk for tomorrow."
Other stars like Dez Bryant, Matt Barnes, Vic Oladipo and Isaiah Thomas also honored Nipsey on social media.
Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019, near his clothing shop in South Central, L.A. He was only 33.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.