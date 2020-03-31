'Star Wars' Actor & Dialect Coach Andrew Jack Dies from Coronavirus

Exclusive Details

'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack, who was also a dialect coach to the stars, has died from the coronavirus ... TMZ has learned.

Andrew's rep, Jill McCullough, tells us her client passed away Tuesday morning at a hospital outside of London as a result of complications he'd developed from COVID-19.

Jill says Andrew's wife couldn't be there for her husband because she herself is in quarantine in Australia -- and there may not be a way to accommodate a proper funeral due to conditions created by the global pandemic.

Andrew was still very much active and working up until a few weeks ago -- most notably, he was hired as the dialect coach on the new 'Batman' movie starring Robert Pattinson. That production was shut down less than a month ago.

His biggest claim to fame -- aside from teaching countless actors different accents and dialects over the years on blockbuster films -- might be the 'Star Wars' franchise itself. He acted in some of the latest installments, and also served as the dialect coach.

So, in other words, the reason British John Boyega pulled off such a convincing American accent as Finn is probably due, in part, to Andrew.

He served as the dialect coach on "Avengers: Endgame," 'Robin Hood,' 'Sherlock Holmes,' "Alien v. Predator," "Lord of the Rings," "Die Another Day," "Eastern Promises," "Captain America," "Men in Black: International" and on and on and on.

He's worked with Viggo Mortensen, Christian Bale, Robert Downey, Jr. and so many other A-list actors -- and was a master of Chinese and Japanese dialects too. In other words ... he had a ton of range during his 30-plus year career.

Andrew was 76.