Tua Tagovailoa, Mariano Rivera Items Headline Auction For COVID-19 Relief

Here's an opportunity for sports fans to help in the fight against coronavirus AND get their hands on some amazing memorabilia at the same time ... with an awesome auction for COVID-19 relief!!

The auction -- through Collectible Xchange by Brandon Steiner -- features items from huge names like Tua Tagovailoa, Bill Walton, Brian Urlacher, Mariano Rivera, Jon Jones and more who agreed to donate for the cause.

Among the highlights include an autographed Tua jersey (starting bid $450), a lunch for 4 with Walton ($7,500), a meet and greet at a Yankee game with the Sandman ($1,500) and a Jon Lester autographed glove ($300).

There are 36 items so far -- from autographs to meet and greets and more.

There are even items for the sneakerheads out there ... with Barry Sanders' legendary, Nike signature kicks and some Yeezys being added to the lineup of items.

The net proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help those affected by the virus ... as well as the heroes working to fight off the pandemic.