Bo Jackson's Rare Broken Bat From Final Season Up For Auction

Bo Jackson was notorious for snapping his baseball bat like a toothpick, and now the last piece of lumber he obliterated can be yours ... if you've got 20,000 bucks.

The bat's from April 6th, 1994 ... when Jackson's California Angels took on the Minnesota Twins at the Metrodome. In the 4th inning, Twins pitcher Jim Deshaies -- who'd already K'd Bo in the 2nd -- struck Jackson out on 3 pitches.

Jackson -- the only player to ever make an NFL AND MLB all-star team -- stormed out of the batter's box and violently snapped his big Cooper C271 bat ... before tossing the shards of wood towards the dugout.

The '94 season was Bo's 8th and final in MLB ... and Goldin Auctions -- who has now offered the iconic bat at auction -- tells us this was the last bat BJ ever broke as a professional baseball player.

Goldin says the bat was photo matched to prove its authenticity ... and they expect the one-of-a-kind piece to rake in over $20,000 when the auction closes later this month.

BTW, it wasn't all failure at the plate for Bo on that April night in Minnesota. Jackson got some revenge during the later innings ... hitting a double and an RBI single.

The Twins won 4-1.