Jason Giambi's $11 Million Cabo Pad With Infinity Pool Hits Auction Block

Wanna get outta the country and live like an MLB slugger at the same time??? Jason Giambi's awesome Cabo villa is hitting the auction block -- hope ya got a few MILLION laying around!!!

The crib (nicknamed Casa Cielo) is sick -- featuring 9 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an infinity pool with a hot tub, insane ocean views, home gym, game room, bar ... and a cool tiki hut thing.

Oh, he also has parking for 13 cars ... just in case.

Look at the pics ... it's the ultimate vacation pad. It makes you want to pound a Corona RIGHT NOW!!!

The 48-year-old previously listed his 12,079-square-foot Mexican villa for $10.7 million ... but now he's decided to expedite the process by listing the place with Concierge Auctions.

The auction starts on May 21 and runs to the 24 -- and there's no reserve ... meaning highest bid wins!!!

Hope you saved up ...

So, why is Giambi selling the place? Simple ... he wants to free up some cash.

"The auction of Casa Cielo marks an exciting new chapter for me as I move on to other ventures," Giambi said.

Giambi made a TON of cash during his nearly 20 years in the Bigs ... raking in a reported $133 MILLION!!!

He was a 5-time All-Star and won the American League MVP in 2000.