MLB Players Home Run Celebration ... Double Crotch Grab!!!

MLB's Joey Gallo & Nomar Mazara Celebrate Home Run With Double Crotch Grab

Breaking News

How did Texas Rangers superstars Joey Gallo and Nomar Mazara celebrate a home run Sunday??

WITH A DOUBLE CROTCH GRAB, BABY!!!

It all went down in the second inning in Anaheim this past weekend ... when Gallo hit a bomb to deep right field against the Angels that plated his teammate, Mazara.

When Gallo rounded the bases and made it back home ... the two celebrated with some low fives ... and a big handful of each other's crotches.

Had to rewind it to believe it: pic.twitter.com/HDIFvdwiab — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) April 7, 2019

Weirdly enough ... neither player was asked about the secret handshake after the game -- but sure seems like this was a planned deal between the two.

Unclear if it'll continue all season ... but Gallo is one of the biggest power hitters in the MLB -- he blasted 41 homers in 2017 and 40 last year.

So ... better make sure the firm cups are locked into the jock straps this season, boys!!!!!