Clemson Football Dabo Swinney 'Shoot' Dance!! ... in Locker Room Party

Dabo Swinney 'Shoot' Dances in WIld Clemson Locker Room Celebration

Breaking News

DABO DANCE MOVES ARE BACK!!!

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pulled a page outta BlocBoy JB's book to celebrate winning it all on Monday night ... bringing out his "shoot" dance -- and his players totally lost it!!

Clemson shocked Alabama by whoopin' the Tide 44-16 in the College Football Playoff National Championship ... and the Tigers capped of the win with a dance party for the ages.

Dabo's been known to get loose after Clemson dubs ... and already had the "dab" and "hit dem folk" in his repertoire.

But this one had to be even better than his other moves, and the dude didn't disappoint.

Of course, there was more shade towards new Bama fan, Drake ... as the team jumped around and chanted his song, "Big Rings."

Don't stop dancin', Dabo.