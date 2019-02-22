Christian Pulisic Tries Out American Football, Nails Fortnite Celebration

Christian Pulisic never has to use his hands ... but now we know they work if he needs them, 'cause the US soccer superstar put his football skills on display ... and TMZ Sports has the vid!!!
The Dortmund midfielder teamed up with Gary Barnidge's American Football Without Barriers camp this week ... catching a quick pass and busting out his favorite Fortnite (or Blocboy JB, depending on who you ask) dance to cap it off.
For those not hip to soccer -- the 20-year-old is the future of Team USA ... he's currently on loan from Chelsea and is the most expensive American player of all time.
FYI -- AFWB is a camp designed to spread football knowledge with fans all over the world.
It's been a big hit for years ... with memorable moments like Marshawn Lynch ridin' camels and ice swimming in Finland with DeAngelo Williams.
Check out the vid ... dude's got hands AND moves ... but not as good as Roosevelt Nix's Blueface impression.