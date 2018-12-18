Backpack Kid Speaks Out After Suing Fortnite Creator ... Over Floss Dance

Backpack Kid Speaks Out After Suing Fortnite Creator Over The Floss Dance

10:08 AM -- ﻿Backpack Kid tells us his mom and manager feel Fortnite is taking advantage of him, and he's letting the grown-ups handle the legal process.

Backpack Kid spoke out on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, saying he doesn't care about getting a fat check from the lawsuit, because he just cares about people watching and enjoying his videos. Besides, he says he's got more important things on his plate, like his 17th birthday and new single.

Backpack Kid is the latest to jump into the lawsuit game over Fortnite allegedly ripping off signature dances.

Backpack Kid's mom filed the latest lawsuit on behalf of her 16-year-old kid, who blew up back in 2016 when he posted videos of himself on Instagram doing a dance, which he called The Floss.

Fortnite released the Season 2 Battle Pass in December of last year and, as part of the Pass, it offered a new, rare emote that it called The Floss. It allows the players who win the game to do the dance.

Just like Alfonso Ribeiro and 2 Milly, Backpack Kid says he's in the process of copyrighting the dance, but claims Fortnite has still ripped him off.

Interestingly enough ... we spoke to Backpack Kid about his dance in the game back in June. He told us he felt like they should cut him a check, but said, "It's not that big of a deal, I'm just glad it's in the game."

He's also suing 2K Sports, which makes NBA 2K, claiming it too stole his dance.

Backpack Kid is suing for unspecified damages and wants a judge to stop the companies from stealing his moves.

Carolynn Kyungwon Beck and David Hecht of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht are repping Backpack Kid.

It's not all bad for Backpack Kid tho ... he just premiered his music video for his single, "Drip on Boat," exclusively with us and his EP, "SwackPack Kid," comes out Wednesday.

