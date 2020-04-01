Sean Payton Moving Draft War Room To Local Brewery After COVID-19 Closures

Breaking News

Well, we've never seen beer and football together quite like this before ...

Sean Payton says since the NFL has closed down his team's facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic ... he's moving the Saints' draft war room to a local New Orleans brewery.

For real.

The coach made the announcement Wednesday ... saying the team will set up its whole draft headquarters at Dixie Brewing Company (which is also owned by Saints honcho Gayle Benson) in New Orleans East later this month.

It was a historic night tonight as Mrs. Benson kicked off the return of @dixiebrewco to New Orleans!



The new brewery in New Orleans East will open to the public on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CSgGXYY6Yn — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2020 @Saints

Payton -- who's just now getting over his battle with coronavirus -- says his team will take every precaution necessary inside the brewery to make sure they're not violating social distancing rules.

Sean says only around six or seven people -- including himself and GM Mickey Loomis -- will actually be on-site ... while the rest of his staff will be there via monitors in the room.

"This facility is fantastic," Payton said ... "We're certainly distanced away from each other. There's plenty of space. And, then the monitors have all the scouts and everyone else, so the total people in the meeting might be 20."

Payton added, each day those who enter the brewery will have their temperatures taken as an extra precaution to keep his employees safe.