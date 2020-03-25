Saints GM Mickey Loomis Wants NFL Draft Postponed, 'This Is Not A Fantasy Draft'

Breaking News

N.O. Saints GM Mickey Loomis wants Roger Goodell to postpone the 2020 NFL Draft ASAP ... saying there's just no way teams can properly pick players under the current conditions.

"This is not a fantasy draft that you conduct out there with just a list of things on a piece of paper," Loomis said on "The Peter King Podcast" this week. "There’s a lot of work that goes into it to prepare, and there’s a lot of work that is done during the draft."

Loomis added, "Listen, it’ll be very, very difficult to conduct that and do it in a way that you’re doing justice to the process.”

Goodell and the NFL have already removed the annual selection show party out of Las Vegas ... but they've insisted the picks will still go down somehow beginning April 23.

Loomis says he doesn't see how that'll be possible ... given all the restrictions teams are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Just the logistics of trying to conduct the draft with not having access to your draft rooms and your offices creates a lot of logistic problems."

To make matters even more difficult for Loomis ... his head coach, Sean Payton, has been under quarantine the last two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Loomis ain't the only league exec having doubts about the April draft ... ESPN reported the league's GM subcommittee as a whole has recommended a draft pushback as well.