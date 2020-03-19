Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Breaking News

Coronavirus has officially infiltrated the NFL ... with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealing he tested positive for COVID-19.

56-year-old Payton came forward with the info to ESPN on Thursday. No word on when he was diagnosed or when he first became suspicious he was sick.

Payton told ESPN he came forward because "he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly."

The craziest part ... just a few days ago, Payton was at a horse racing event at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas talking with a TVG reporter ... ABOUT CORONAVIRUS! And, he was definitely NOT social distancing!!!!

Coach @SeanPayton joined @BritneyEurton at Oaklawn Park to talk about how Coronavirus could impact free agency in the NFL as well as the upcoming draft.@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/tUSf4K3GIv — TVG (@TVG) March 14, 2020 @TVG

The NFL has canceled multiple events due to the pandemic -- including the 2020 NFL Draft which was set to go down next month in Las Vegas.

So far, the league has NOT planned on pushing back the start of the 2020 NFL season.