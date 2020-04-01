18-Wheeler Hauling Toilet Paper Crashes in Texas, Spilling TP

An 18-wheeler hauling toilet paper across the country crashed and went up in flames on a Texas interstate ... and reams of priceless rolls ended up as roadkill.

The crazy scene unfolded on Interstate 20 early Wednesday morning, when the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control of the rig ... flipping the truck on its side and spilling the precious cargo.

The trailer loaded with commercial TP was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The crash created a huge traffic snarl during rush hour -- people are still apparently out on the roads in Dallas -- as crews worked to clear the smoldering wreckage. FYI ... Texas does not have a mandatory stay-at-home order.