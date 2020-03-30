MLB's Aubrey Huff Goes Ballistic On TP Hoarders ... 'I Hope Your A**holes Fall Off!!!'

Play video content Breaking News

WARNING: THIS RANT IS NSFW!!!

Ex-MLB star Aubrey Huff just LOST HIS MIND on people hoarding toilet paper during the coronavirus quarantine ... saying, straight-up, "I hope your a**holes fall off!!"

And, yeah ... that's the LEAST offensive thing he said during the 25-second diatribe.

Huff's rant all went down Monday because he said after trips to THREE different stores to try to find some wipes for his bum ... he couldn't snag any TP.

"My question is, how is there no toilet paper on the shelves but there's plenty of groceries, plenty of booze?" he said. "I don't get this sh*t!"

Aubrey concluded his tirade with a simple, "F**k you!!"

Of course, Huff's overreaction is pretty funny ... but toilet paper hoarding seriously ain't no laughing matter -- 'cause government officials have already said there's no need to stockpile the stuff despite the global pandemic.