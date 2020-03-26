Fanatics Turns MLB Jerseys Into 1 Million Masks and Gowns For Coronavirus Heroes

Breaking News

Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin came up with a creative way to help those fighting the coronavirus pandemic -- by turning baseball jerseys into masks and gowns!!

Rubin's Fanatics company -- which makes official MLB unis -- has halted all jersey production and instead, they're using the materials for the jerseys to make essential products for frontline workers in Pennsylvania.

Rubin said the PA governor hit him up asking for help ... and the dude delivered, saying he's planning to make 1 million masks and gowns to help Pennsylvania and eventually more states in need.

The finished product is actually pretty dope ... with the Phillies and Yankees pinstripes clearly recognizable in a new form.

"Thanks to @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred for not only agreeing to halting production of MLB jerseys, but also doing everything possible to make this happen as quickly as possible!!" Rubin tweeted.

"And thanks to our incredible associates who raised their hands and wanted to be part of the effort to help the frontline heroes in this war stem the spread of the virus!!"