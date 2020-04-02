Breaking News

YNW Melly says he tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial in Florida for his double-murder case ... and he says he's gonna ask for a restricted release from jail.

The rapper's team claims he got a positive diagnosis for coronavirus Thursday while being held in Broward County jail.

YNW Melly also says he hopes to get some support from his fans, and he's asking for positive energy and prayers as he tries to recover and beat the virus.

Melly's team also says he will be filing legal docs seeking restricted release from jail in order to get better healthcare. His reps also claim the jail is not prepared to treat the novel virus.

As you know ... YNW Melly's been sitting in a Florida jail for more than a year after being arrested and charged in the double murder of two of his friends.