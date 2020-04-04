New Yorkers Bang Pots and Pans to Show Appreciation for Doctors and Nurses

Play video content TMZ.com

One thing you can say for sure ... Americans are united in their love and appreciation for the first responders, hospital doctors and nurses who are risking their lives to save others, and New Yorkers showed their emotions Friday night at eardrum-shattering levels.

NYC residents came out in force at around 7 PM and started a metal drumbeat ... banging pots and pans as they stood on their balconies or by their windows to show how they feel about their hospital heroes.

It's becoming a nightly tradition and, appropriately, it's getting louder and louder by the night.

The new movement, #ClapBecauseWeCare, has seen first responders in the city applauded and serenaded to thank them.