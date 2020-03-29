Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Family Gatherings Soothe Fears

Play video content CNN

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been a fixture the last 2 weeks -- providing a steady flow of scary information to a public hungry for answers -- but on Sunday he paused to reflect on things people can do to feel some sense of normalcy.

The Gov rhapsodized about his youth, when his parents would have what appears to be a mandatory family dinner every Sunday ... and frankly, it sounds delicious.

The Governor talked about the need for comfort, which is often found in the family unit.

He explains his own current circumstances and, if we understand the message, he's trying to inspire people to connect with their loved ones and even enjoy each other's company ... family members quarantined together, of course.