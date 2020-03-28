NY Knicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Breaking News

New York Knicks and Rangers owner James Dolan has tested positive for COVID-19 ... making him the first known major American sports team owner to contract the virus.

Knicks PR announced Saturday night that the 64-year-old billionaire owner -- one of the most controversial figures in sports -- had Coronavirus ... but made it clear he was in good condition, and still in-charge of his teams.

"The Madison Square Garden Company Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations."

Dolan lives in New York -- the United States hotbed for the pandemic -- with over 53,000 identified cases.

Before the NBA shut down earlier this month, Dolan was reportedly the only NBA owner who didn't want to play games without fans or suspend the season ... despite the growing threat of the virus.