Knicks Welcome Charles Oakley Back At MSG After Lawsuit Dismissal

Bad news for Charles Oakley -- the ex-NBA star just lost his perfect excuse for skipping the lousy Knicks games ... 'cause Oak's ban from Madison Square Garden has officially been lifted.

As we previously reported, the Knicks legend's lawsuit against his old team and James Dolan was dismissed earlier this week ... which initially stemmed from his public ejection from a game in 2017.

Of course, Oak was literally dragged out of the arena by several guards ... and hasn't stepped foot in MSG since.

After the legal victory, it seemed like Dolan was ready to put all the drama in the past ... saying, "Maybe now there can be peace between us."

First step in mending the relationship?? Lifting Oakley's ban from the historic venue ... which is exactly what the Knicks did on Friday.