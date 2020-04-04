Newborns in India Named 'Corona' and 'Covid'

Ok ... it was inevitable, right? Newborn twins have just been named ... Covid and Corona.

Preeti Verma gave birth to a boy (Covid) and a girl (Corona) and decided to name the twins after the virus, because they wanted "to spread happiness, not fear" ... the proud papa, Vimay Verma, tells TMZ.

The babies were born March 27th at the Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur, India. The mother told a newspaper in India that she had difficulty during the delivery so she and her husband wanted to make it "memorable." That they did.

Some people were shocked by the choices, but the couple vows they will not change the names of their newborns.