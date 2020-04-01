Pinterest Users Wondering How to Clean Bathroom Sinks in Quarantine

Exclusive

Pinterest users stuck at home in coronavirus quarantine have one burning question on their minds ... how in the hell are we supposed to clean our bathroom sinks?!?

Seriously ... the good folks over at Pinterest tell us website users are searching for all sorts of things, but there's been a huge spike in searches for sink cleaning tips.

Pinterest says searches for "how to clean a bathroom sink" are up a whopping 3,404% during the coronavirus pandemic. Kinda makes sense though ... folks who have relied on housekeepers, finally have to fend for themselves.

It's almost like Darwinism.

Pinterest tells us they're also seeing spikes in searches for other topics related to self-care and DIY. Check out these search engine doozies:

"Indoor beekeeping" is up 4,087%

"How to grow spinach from scraps" is up 1,043%

"Yeastless bread recipes" are up 4,400%

"Garden obstacle course kids" is up 1,850%

"Good sleep tips" are up 7,580%

"Calm during chaos quotes" are up 6,299%

Oh, and we'll leave you with this ... searches for Chrissy Teigen bread recipes have also surged an incredible 3,790%.