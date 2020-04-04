'Star Wars' Stormtrooper Walks Dog During Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus Stormtrooper with a Pooper-Scooper
4/4/2020 6:55 AM PT
Masks alone don't cut it for this dude ... because he ventured out onto the mean streets of Manchester dressed as a "Star Wars" Stormtrooper!!!
It's understandable -- people in England are battling the virus like everyone else -- and this guy was taking no chances as he was taking his pooch for a walk.
It's amusing and at the same time really scary ... hard to know if he's just jk'ing or if he's genuinely freaked out that a droplet or a sneeze could do him in.
May the force be with you.
7 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.