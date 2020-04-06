Fiji Rugby Players Arrested For Breaking Quarantine, Slammed By Prime Minister

Breaking News

Two pro rugby players in Fiji were hauled off to jail after local authorities say they broke quarantine rules ... and the Fijian prime minister was PISSED over their actions.

"[They put] the whole of Fiji at risk," Frank Bainimarama said Sunday.

One of the offenders is reportedly 29-year-old Harlequins star Semi Kunatani. The other has yet to be identified.

The two are accused of skirting 14-day isolation rules upon their return to Fiji from overseas ... with Bainimarama saying one of the men actually tried to flee from officers when confronted.

"Unlucky for him he couldn't step his way past our Fiji police force. He has been arrested and is in isolation at Nadi Hospital," Bainimarama said.

The two players were also ripped apart by Fiji rugby's chief executive, John O'Connor, who promised further punishment for the men after their jail time.

"Such irresponsible behavior is totally unacceptable and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them," O'Connor said.

"Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players, including reporting this highly irresponsible behavior to their clubs and World Rugby."