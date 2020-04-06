Jameis Winston Gets Married During COVID-19 Lockdown ... Quarantine Wedding!!!

Breaking News

No guests? No problem!

Jameis Winston tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend, Breion, in a VERY private ceremony at their home ... despite the chaos from the coronavirus pandemic.

The two were supposed to have a massive, lavish ceremony with a TON of guests from all around the country.

But, with the stay-at-home orders in place, the NFL quarterback and his bride-to-be were faced with a choice ... postpone or improvise.

They chose door #2 ... and on March 27, they decided to move forward with the ceremony with the help of an officiant and a well-decorated back yard!

"A week when nothing was going as planned," Breion said.

"Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk. But [Jameis] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home."

"And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along... #MrAndMrsWinston."

The two have known each other since high school and have been dating for years. The former Tampa Bay Bucs star popped the question back in 2018, just a few months before they had their first child together.

