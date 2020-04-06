Marle Cordeiro Sues Fellow Poker Player Mike Postle for Cheating

Exclusive

Mike Postle played some of the best poker known to man -- to the point where it made him a poker god -- all because he underhandedly knew what cards his opponents were holding ... so claims one of them, fellow pro player Marle Cordeiro, in a new lawsuit.

Cordeiro claims over a series of games on the Stones Live Poker broadcast beginning in 2018, Postle won more money than any other player and was often the winningest player on the show on any night he participated ... because she says he cheated using his cell phone.

Cordeiro alleges Postle was able to consistently make the right moves "by engaging in a pattern and practice of using one or more wire communication mechanisms to defraud his opponents by gaining knowledge of their Hole Cards during the play of poker hands."

For the uninitiated -- hole cards are the cards only an individual player can see and are unknown to the other players at the table, but for the purposes of television ... cameras are able to reveal the hole cards to the viewing public.

In the suit, Cordeiro claims Postle was somehow able to get this camera feed to his cell phone ... so he could view their hole cards. She believes he was also "aided by one or more confederates," but she's not sure who they are yet.

Cordeiro claims as evidence, Postle was regularly seen looking down between his legs at his cell phone during gameplay ... and he cashed in 94 percent of the games while playing in the Stones Live Poker games -- an unheard of statistic in the poker world. She says he hardly played in any other tournaments besides Stones, either ... which she claims is odd for a poker star.

According to the docs ... Cordeiro claims Postle also slipped up during an interview and mentioned that the broadcast only showed 2 out of 4 of the players' hole cards during one hand of pot limit Omaha -- something he would not have known unless he had access to the broadcast.

Finally, Cordeiro claims during one no-limit hold 'em hand she went against Postle in a September 2019 game, she would have profited thousands of dollars against him had he been playing legit poker ... but she claims he folded instead, because he could view her cards.