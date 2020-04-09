Prosecutors Reveal Lori Loughlin Daughters' Rowing Pics in College Admissions Case

Exclusive

The infamous pics Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took of their daughters on rowing machines -- allegedly to get them into USC through a side door -- have finally been revealed.

Federal prosecutors dropped the photos Thursday in their response to Lori and Mossimo's motion to dismiss the case. Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, are seen doing their best rowing on ERG machines. Prosecutors blurred their faces in the pics -- which we've heard about since the college admissions scandal broke more than a year ago -- but the documents make it clear it's them.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 7, 2016 ... Mossimo sent Rick Singer -- the college admissions scandal mastermind -- an email with Olivia's rowing pic attached. The feds say that email and pic were in response to Singer requesting the pic in an August email, saying ... "It would probably help to get a picture with her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete too."

Bella's rowing photo was attached to an email sent to Singer on July 28, 2017, and Lori is cc'd on that email.

Prosecutors have pointed out neither of the Giannulli sisters were really on crew teams ... and the rowing pics were just part of the scheme to get them into USC -- along with checks of $50k to USC's athletic program and $200k to Singer's foundation.

Mossimo and Lori have said the checks were merely donations, and not bribes to get their daughters into the school.

In their response, prosecutors acknowledge they should've turned over Singer's notes earlier, but say it was "simply a mistake," and not a bad faith attempt to sandbag Lori and Mossimo. The feds also say the notes don't exonerate the couple because their alleged criminal intent started long before Singer turned into an informant for the government.