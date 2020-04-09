Steven Van Zandt says Concerts Will Never Be the Same After COVID-19

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Steven Van Zandt is not sugar-coating what America's future will look like post-coronavirus ... saying he has no idea when it'll be safe to do a concert again.

Bruce Springsteen's E-Street Band guitarist told us he doesn't think anybody will ever shake hands again. Little Steven joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and for a guy who's been playing stadiums and arenas for decades ... he's unsure about the future of live music.

His handshake concern is warranted ... even Dr. Tony Fauci's said the custom should be eliminated to stem the spread of viruses. As for future concerts, Steven's not totally down on it ... he just thinks it's gonna be different.

We also talked to him about how he's making sure out-of-school kids in NYC are still connecting with music. His Little Stevie Van Zandt's Rock and Roll Forever Foundation just teamed up with another New York Edge to launch a virtual after-school program dubbed Teach Rock.

The foundation offers its music history curriculum for students to learn about music in the 20th century, but with a focus on the contemporary scene. In fact ... kids can even get a lesson taught by Billie Eilish herself.