Big & Rich Get the 'Stay Home' Point Across with New Song

Big & Rich are sick of seeing people ignore safer-at-home rules, and their new song might be just what Dr. Fauci ordered ... to hammer home the message.

Big Kenny and John Rich joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" and implored folks to refrain from large gatherings and stick to social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The country duo's seen the images of people -- from SoCal to D.C. and NYC -- who just ain't getting with the program, and it inspired the track, "Stay Home."

The country tune's got some funny lyrics about hand washing, toilet paper and parents with kids at home. It's funny and catchy, for sure -- but Big & Rich want fans to take its point very seriously.

They actually had some advice for people who are still making non-essential outings ... behavior they consider plain old selfish and dangerous.