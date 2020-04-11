Burning Man Canceled Due to Coronavirus, Going Virtual

Burning Man Canceled Due to Coronavirus ... We're Going Virtual!!!
4/11/2020 7:08 AM PT
Burning Man as you know it won't happen this year, due to the pandemic, but there will still be a festival -- just with way less dust and fun ... probably.
Organizers of the annual art phenomenon held in the Nevada desert announced Friday they were pulling the plug to avoid a possible COVID-19 outbreak. The event, scheduled for Aug. 30 to Sept. 7, isn't being postponed -- a la Coachella -- but instead will move online.
The Burning Man camp -- built and torn down each year in the middle of nowhere -- is known as Black Rock City, and the organizers say they're gonna try to create a Virtual BRC, but they admit ... "We’re not sure how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and awkward with mistakes. It will also likely be engaging, connective, and fun."
So, the good news is you won't leave the event covered in 2 inches of dirt. The bad news is you won't leave covered 2 inches of dirt. BTW, last year they had 70,000 attendees.
The organizers say they will offer full refunds to anyone who's already purchased tickets, which cost $475 to $1400. However, they're asking anyone who can afford it to donate their ticket price to The Burning Man Project ... in order to keep the festival alive for the next year.
We think they're speaking directly to past attendees like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and, yes ... even Jeff Bezos has done Burning Man.
