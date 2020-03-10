Coachella and Stagecoach Festival Postponing Due to Coronavirus

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean will be legends of the fall -- Coachella and its headliners are moving to October due to the coronavirus crisis.

TMZ has confirmed agents for several acts booked for Coachella have been told the new dates are the consecutive weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16. The festival's promoter, Goldenvoice, is in the process now of informing reps for all the acts. The official announcement will likely come once that's done.

The massive music festival was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and April 17, but it's now going the way of several other festivals that are either postponing or pulling the plug altogether.

South by Southwest canceled last week, as did the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Even live touring legend Pearl Jam just announced it would postpone its upcoming spring dates.

County music fans gotta change their travel plans too -- the Stagecoach festival is postponing from April 24 to October 23.