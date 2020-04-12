Mississippi Says Take Shelter from Tornadoes, Try Social Distancing

Breaking News

Several states down south are dealing with tornadoes and tornado warnings -- forcing officials to tell residents to take cover, while also social distancing ... if possible. Trying times, to say the least.

With tornadoes having already touched down in Texas and Louisiana this weekend, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet Sunday showing staffers monitoring the volatile weather patterns that's coming their way soon.

The agency says, "Director Michel and our team are monitoring the weather and standby ready to assist."

They also add a directive regarding social distancing, saying ... "If you go to a public shelter please wear a mask, bandanna, or scarf around your nose and mouth. Practice social distancing. We will get through this!"

Mississippi's guidance on how to properly take shelter in public is similar to what emergency agencies in other states have provided. The common guideline for all is ... socially distance if you can, but hunkering down against something like a tornado -- which could kill you instantly -- is job 1.

Oklahoma said just that in its own directive ... "The need to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19 brings added complications to taking shelter from severe weather." Again, they're giving top priority to tornado protection over the virus.