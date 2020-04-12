Prime Minister Boris Johnson Name Checks Nurses After Hospital Release

Play video content Breaking News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is off his potential COVID-19 deathbed ... getting out of the hospital on Easter morning, and he's giving props to the people who helped him survive.

Johnson made a 5-minute long address shortly after he was released from a London hospital, and parts of it sounded like an Oscars acceptance speech. That's not a dig, it was actually very cool the PM mentioned by name almost every nurse or doctor who treated him as he battled the coronavirus.

He made special mention of 2 nurses named Jenny and Luis, who he says were at his bedside through his 3 nights in ICU. As he put it, "They were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed" in order to increase his body's oxygen levels.

Johnson announced he tested positive on March 27, and it got so bad he had to be hospitalized early last week.