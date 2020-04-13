Struggling Food Trucks Still Giving Back to First Responders

Food trucks might not officially be "essential" ... but they are when they're giving back to people on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a pretty heartwarming national movement ... while demand and profits for food trucks are almost nil -- with office buildings closed -- some trucks in NYC, L.A. and Denver are serving free food at hospitals, healthcare facilities, fire departments and police stations.

Wafels and Dinges, a food truck in NYC, visited Mount Sinai Hospital, serving up free Belgian waffles and coffee to all the workers in the COVID-19 unit and ICU. The truck barely has an income, so it was sponsored by Imagine Society.

The Wafels & Dinges food truck in Denver also passed out free food at 4 major hospitals there -- Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center, University of Colorado Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and National Jewish Health -- donating 2,000 waffles and counting.

Meanwhile, The Halal Guys food truck tells us it's provided more than 800 meals to various hospital workers -- and partnered with Lysol to donate $80,000 to the CDC Foundation.

Happy Ice L.A., a mobile ice water truck, is giving away ice water to medical first responders around L.A. -- and sponsoring an Easter Sunday fundraiser to give $75 grocery gift cards to 1,000 families.

Also in L.A., Fraiche Signatures by Chef E Dubble has been handing out free meals for 3 weeks and counting ... feeding over 1,200 people from MLK Hospital and Kaiser Baldwin Hills, plus firefighters, police officers and sheriffs.