L.A. Kings Star Drew Doughty Doubts NHL Will Return This Season, 'Pretty Tough'

Breaking News

Hockey fans, brace yourselves ... L.A. Kings star Drew Doughty doesn't see how the NHL will pick back up again this summer -- saying, "It seems like it's pretty tough to resume."

"I don't see how this season is going to return," Doughty told reporters on a conference call Monday. "I really don't."

The NHL, like every other U.S. sport, halted play back in early March ... and shortly after, the league revealed several of its players had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Since that time, players have returned to their homes and have been ordered to self-isolate... and it's all got Doughty wondering, how the hell are they going to finish this season??

"We have no idea when this virus is going to be over,” Doughty said. “We’re just sitting here waiting, working out, getting ready to hopefully return at any point."

Doughty continued: "I would think the NHL or whoever has to make a decision will make some type of decision on that soon. It seems like it’s going to be pretty tough to return, to resume the season or the playoffs."

Of course, Doughty's Kings have ZERO chance of making any noise in a resumed season ... they were one of the worst teams in the league at 29-35 when play paused.

But, that's clearly allowed Doughty -- who says he doesn't even have his hockey gear with him at his current place -- to be more open about his opinion on a potential comeback.

"I know they so badly want to give out the Stanley Cup this year," Doughty said. "But in all seriousness, it wouldn't even be like winning a real Stanley Cup if the season wasn’t finished, if teams couldn’t get in the playoffs."