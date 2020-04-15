Deepak Chopra Urges Kindness Toward 'Trumps of the World,' Gives Biden Advice

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Deepak Chopra's urging everyone to be kind now -- even to your adversaries -- assuming we all, like Deepak, want the best possible post-pandemic outcome.

The mindfulness expert and holistic health guru specifically calls out people blasting the President, and other "Trumps of the world," because he believes you can't fight darkness with darkness ... and we all need to work together.

Sounds great, but if you're fighting darkness, who represents the light? Chopra suggests it COULD be Joe Biden, but adds he's going to need help from a variety of other progressive leaders.

Watch the video ... Deepak thinks he has a pretty solid game plan for Biden and says the likely Democratic presidential nominee is off to a good start with Barack Obama's endorsement.

Play video content

As for whether he'd consider joining the Biden team as a spiritual adviser, Chopra tells us the formality of that situation's not really his thing ... but he's open to a chat.