Palm Beach County Animal Shelter Empty for First Time Ever

The coronavirus has caused untold misery among millions of Americans, but for some dogs and cats in desperate circumstances ... it's given them a life-saving reprieve.

Check out the video ... the Palm Beach County Animal Shelter is completely empty ... not a dog, not a cat in sight. Hooray!!!

The good folks who work at the shelter could not contain their glee ... after all, saving animals is their thing, so it was cause for celebration.

Lots of people are adopting or fostering animals while they shelter at home. It's a great thing, with a caveat. Remember, cute puppies grow up to be adult dogs, and when you adopt you have to make the commitment for the long run.