Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Walk Their Foster Puppy

Leonardo DiCaprio's got everything a man could need in quarantine ... a smoking hot girlfriend and an adorable little puppy!!!

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and his GF, model/actress Camila Morrone, made a rare outing Wednesday, taking their fostered Siberian Husky for a stroll down world-famous Sunset Blvd.

Leo kept a pretty low profile behind some shades, a hat and a surgical mask, and they both looked casual in sweats. Hey, we're all staying comfortable in quarantine.

The streets of Los Angeles are pretty barren these days, with folks being ordered to stay-at-home to slow the spread of COVID-19 ... but you can still head outside for some exercise, and Leo and Camila are taking full advantage with their pup.