Dogs Wearing Masks for Coronavirus Protection
Coronavirus Taking No Doggone Chances!!!
4/16/2020 3:07 PM PT
Dogs sporting medical-grade snout masks would have turned heads 2 months ago -- now it's becoming a common sight amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
These shots aren't just from pet-crazed USA ... the gallery shows dog owners all around the world -- countries in Asia, South and North America -- want to make sure their pets do NOT have a nose for COVID-19.
There is reason for some concern. As we reported, researchers at the National Institutes of Health have seen evidence of humans transmitting the virus to their pets -- cats and dogs.
So far, there have been 2 known cases of dogs testing positive ... both in Hong Kong. The masks on dogs couldn't hurt ... plus, most of 'em look kinda cute. Think Doggie Howser, M.D.
There's no evidence pets can transmit it back to humans, but scientists say the best advice is to stay away from your pet if you're experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
172 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.