Trump Spots a Typo During Press Briefing About Singapore Testing

President Trump just did something that rarely ever happens live when he's got a hold of a mic -- he fact-checked himself ... but only to serve his agenda.

DT was doing his daily White House Press Briefing Saturday, and while he was ticking off figures about testing in New York, he compared rates there to those in Singapore ... which he said were 6% higher than the South-Eastern Asian country.

Or, so said his notes, which he paused to correct, while calling out the typo. Trump said the actual number was closer to 67% -- a YUGE difference -- and that 6% didn't "look too good." He also seemingly took a shot at his staff, saying ... "Good job out there."

First off ... the fact that Trump is comparing New York testing rates per capita to Singapore -- which has about a quarter of the population NY does -- is pretty ridiculous, even if Singapore was one of the countries that seemed more prepared for COVID-19 than others.

Also, it's ironic that Trump would point out a typo ... when his tweets are often full of 'em, which get published as is, without correction. Here, when it's to boost his image of how he guides the States he oversees ... he wants to get it right.

At the coronavirus task force briefing, Trump snipes at Democratic governors over "complaining" about ventilators, Covid-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/OwdY2vHVyZ — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) April 18, 2020 @CalebHowe

Unfortunately, it appears the typo remark was only made to push the narrative that there's more than enough testing going on, and that Democratic governors -- like Cuomo, who's been calling for way more federal help lately -- are simply complaining to complain.