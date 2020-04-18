White House Adviser Says 'Reopen' Protesters Are Like Rosa Parks

Breaking News

A guy working on President Trump's newest task force to help reopen the nation just compared the fools taking to the streets to protest quarantine life ... to the late, great Rosa Parks.

GOP economist and strategist Stephen Moore -- whom Trump's administration has tapped to be part of the White House council to reopen the country -- made the absurd comment this weekend in a story published by WaPo, detailing the growing demonstrations nationwide.

What he said ... "I think there's a boiling point that has been reached and exceeded. I call these people the modern-day Rosa Parks -- they are protesting against injustice and a loss of liberties." Yep -- that came out of his mouth.

Of course, the guy's getting ripped online for the ridiculous comparison. In case we had to spell it out ... Rosa Parks fought to open up the United States to people of all colors. A lot of these protesters want the country opened up so they can go to the beach.

Not to say there aren't millions of people truly suffering now with the shutdown ... but still, comparing these protesters to Rosa Parks -- get real.

As wrong as Moore is, it's telling that his sentiment has connected with some folks -- including those demonstrators who are flocking out in droves. The President hasn't done us any favors, by tweeting to his followers to "LIBERATE" certain states, squarely contradicting his statement the day before when he said the governors will decide when their states open, and he contracted that statement the day before that by basically saying he was King and only HE could reopen the country.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

There was even a huge protest on the West Coast -- people in Huntington Beach, CA came out en masse with signs like "Quarantine the Sick, NOT the Healthy" and others like it.

BTW, there are reports of even more protests just like these popping up this week -- in fact, it appears one might already be underway in Texas, where folks are out and about in a rage.

This is the “liberate” protest happening now in Austin, Texas.



It looks like they packed themselves as close together as humanly possible.



Before chanting for the firing of the only intelligent member of Trump’s coronavirus task force.



pic.twitter.com/43QnENXnyf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020 @JoshuaPotash

Naturally, none of them are practicing social distancing while they demonstrate ... and with that, they probably think they're sticking it to man -- "just like Rosa Parks" 😑