Presidents Obama & Clinton Get Odd Titles For Jordan's 'Last Dance'

The new Michael Jordan documentary has a funny way of describing kiiinda important people in U.S. history -- like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton -- but hey ... they aren't wrong.

On Sunday, ESPN aired the first two episodes of "The Last Dance" -- and while they were talking about MJ's early years at UNC and eventually with the Bulls ... they brought in former Presidents Obama and Clinton.

Funny enough, the producers didn't seem interested in highlighting either guy's political career ... referring to Bubba as "Bill Clinton, Former Arkansas Governor" and Barry as "Former Chicago Resident." Disrespectful? Eh, maybe. Hilarious??? Abso-freakin'-lutely!

Here's the thing ... the odd title choices aren't incorrect. Yes, Bill was the governor of AR once upon a time before he made a run at the White House in the early '90s -- and he WAS discussing Scottie Pippen's days at the University of Central Arkansas.

And sure, Barack, the former U.S. Senator and Prez WAS talking about what Chi-Town was like when MJ first arrived.

